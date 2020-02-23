|
|
Brian James Lane
February 13, 1970 - January 25, 2020
Brian James Lane, age 49, of Boise, Idaho passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1970 in Boise to James and Sonnia Lane.
Growing up Brian proved to be quite the athlete. He participated in little league baseball, soccer, and was an avid skier. Brian developed a passion for cycling which became his lifelong hobby and joy. He attended schools in the Meridian School District
and graduated from Centennial High School in May of 1988. In high school he lettered in soccer and was a member of the Centennial ski club where he earned the nickname "Shredwood". During his high school years he also played competitive soccer for Coca-Cola and the Nationals. He once competed on a team in the 24 Hours of Moab Endurance Race—later stating that "he would never do that again".
Brian graduated from Boise State University in May of 1993 with a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting. He maintained has ties to the university as a lifetime member of the Boise State Alumni Association. In recent years, he enjoyed going to Boise State sporting events with his parents.
After graduation he worked briefly in banking and subsequently became employed by the Idaho State Insurance Fund as an underwriter. He was employed by the Fund for 25 years.
He was fiercely loyal, generous to a fault and dearly loved those close to him. He loved watching his daughters performing Irish dance and all of their school activities. A dedicated and modest person, he was kind, honest, and fair with those he dealt with.
Brian is survived by his parents James and Sonnia, his two daughters Jocelyn and Gwenyth Lane, his brother Bret Lane, and his niece Januelle Lane.
Cremation was provided by Bella Vida Funeral Home of Boise. We greatly appreciate the comfort and advice they have provided. A celebration of Brian's life will be held on March 20 th , at 1:00 pm at Grace Foursquare Church at 2240 E. Franklin Rd, Meridian, ID 83642.
If you wish to make a contribution in Brian's honor, please give to the Boise State University Women's Soccer Program Fund, at give.boisestate.edu, or the Boise Bicycle Project, at
boisebicycleproject.org.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020