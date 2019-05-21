Brian R. Davis

July 15, 1954-May 16, 2019

Brian Robert Davis was born on July 15, 1954 in Kalispell, Montana. He met and married Melanie Pfrimmer, and together they had three daughters and one son. He found success throughout his life, working early at an aluminum plant but eventually owning his own business. It was through professional obligation that Brian and Melanie made the decision to move their young family to Boise, Idaho in 1988.

Although professionally he excelled, his true happiness was with his family. The birth of each child brought him unspeakable joy, and later, the birth of his seven grandchildren brought more happiness still. Then came a great granddaughter, making his life even more complete. Brian was the glue of the family, bringing everyone together to love each other and celebrate holidays and birthdays. Having everyone together made him happier than anything else, and he had unique ways of demonstrating love.. Every Thanksgiving he searched for the perfect technique to cook the family a juicy turkey. Each Christmas he pulled out the Santa hat and kicked off the festivities, and, of course, his grand boys needed a special song of their own. No Christmas was complete without a Tom and Jerry drink, served in his father's old fashioned mugs. Although not technically a holiday, the kick off of football, baseball, and basketball was a celebratory event for Brian and his son. It started with his famous spaghetti sauce, which was the base for many delicious meals. This was the backdrop as the two would watch games for hours, trading banter, challenging the other's sports knowledge, and flipping between games.

Brian was a loving father, joyful grandfather, and loyal husband. His diagnosis of stage four pancreatic cancer was heartbreaking, and he fought as long as he could. It was a battle that couldn't be won, and his passing leaves a hole that can never be filled. He created traditions that will keep him with his family always.