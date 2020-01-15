|
|
Brian Wilson Keith
December 8, 1971 January 10, 2020
Brian Wilson Keith, 48, of Boise, died on Friday, January 10, 2020. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church - 811 S Latah St, Boise, ID 83705.
Brian attended Boise High School and made many lifelong friends. Through high school, Brian worked at Airport Chevron until he went into the 5 year electrical apprentice training program. He worked many years for his father, Doug Keith, at Enterprise Electric Inc. until they sold. Brian then took a job at Consolidated Electrical Distributing. Brian was presented with an exciting job opportunity with Critchfield Mechanical Inc. in Oahu, Hawaii, which he took. He and his wife loved every minute. Later, he moved back to Boise and took a job with Mountain Power Electric as an electrical estimator. He worked here until his death.
Brian's passion was softball. He coached and played, he also coached little league for his grandsons. He played on multiple teams at once and really loved playing with his kids, family and friends. He never missed a chance to root for his favorite baseball team, the Yankees.
He loved riding his Harley with his dad, son, and friends. He loved being in the mountains. He was an avid hunter and very skilled at dressing down and barbequing everything he hunted.
Brian was the man that would pull off the road to help someone with flashing hazards, open his home to you no questions asked, and mentored many young adults who had a need, including bringing them into his home.
Brian was an extraordinary family man. He is survived by his wife, Teddi (Barrett) Keith, his daughter, Candra Keith, son, Jordan Keith, and his two adorable grandsons, Barrett Keith and Camden Keith, also survived by his dad, Doug Keith, mom, Jean Keith, his sister, Brenda (Keith) Hurst, her husband Ken Hurst, their three children, sister in-law, Brandi Elkins, brother in-law, Bill Elkins and their three children.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 15, 2020