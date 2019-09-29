|
|
Bruce J. Campbell
1934 - 2019
Bruce Campbell died of lung cancer in St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho, Thursday, September 19, 2019.
He married Joanne Stouffer in 1955 and they had three children - Scott (Kim) of San Diego, California; Tracy Ferguson (George) of Laguna Niguel, California and Bryan Campbell of Boise, Idaho. They were later divorced. He has seven grandchildren and one great grandson.
Bruce requested that there be no funeral. For a more complete obituary, please go to www.bowmanfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019