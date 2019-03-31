Bruce Loyal Baird

1952-2019

Bruce L. Baird of Eagle, Idaho left this earth to be with the Lord our Father on Monday, March, 25, 2019 with his wife Shannon Baird by his side. He was born June 26, 1952 in Ontario, Oregon to Keith Baird and June Colley.

Bruce attended Sacred Heart and graduated high school from Bishop Kelly. He attended college at both U of I and Boise State.

Bruce started his career with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. where he worked for 18 years. After some downsizing, he was a starting partner in the Big Smoke Stores. Bruce had many friends and family who loved him dearly. Bruce had many hobbies, but in his most recent years his passion was training dogs and going duck and goose hunting and his 5 grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Shannon and their 3 children, Sarah Stovall, Cameron Baird, and Carlye Lubbes, mother-in-law Helen Adams "Granny", sister Carol Hickman, brother Kelly Baird as well as 5 grandchildren.

A viewing will take place on Sunday, March 31 from 2-4pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Monday, April 1 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church at 11am with interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Joe Rekow Ducks Unlimited, Emmett Chapter, 1939 E. Myrsh Creek Rd. Emmett, Idaho 83617

Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019