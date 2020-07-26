Bruce Pyeatt
1938 ~ 2020
Bruce Pyeatt, 82 years old, of Boise, Idaho died at home of natural causes on July 15, 2020. Bruce was born in Salmon, Idaho on February 27, 1938 to Lloyd Pyeatt and Beatrice (Butterfield) Pyeatt. He graduated from Salmon High School then went to the College of Idaho.
Bruce loved fishing, the outdoors, gardening and refinishing antique furniture. He also had a lifetime love of sports and continued to play on basketball and softball teams until he was 50. He married the love of his life Jeri Pyeatt in 1960 and had a wonderful 51 years together raising two daughters and many beloved dogs, remodeling old houses, traveling the world, building a cabin, and playing golf.
After 30 years of service he retired from Idaho Power as the Manager of the Energy Management department where he made many lifetime friends.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his beloved wife Jeri (Scott) Pyeatt, nephew Randy Pyeatt, nephew Rick Buchanan and sister-in-law Joann Fix. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Katherine and Dave Deeds, daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Tim Cripe, grandchildren Christopher Lucas, Nathaniel Cripe and Elizabeth Cripe, brother and sister-in-law John and Peggy Pyeatt, sister and brother-in-law Martha and Mel Andrews, sister and brother-in-law Nora and Don Lenhardt, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don and Mary Scott, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Linda and Stan Glod and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Bruce's memory.
There will be no funeral services at this time due to Covid-19 but hope to have a celebration of his life soon.