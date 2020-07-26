1/1
Bruce Pyeatt
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Pyeatt
1938 ~ 2020
Bruce Pyeatt, 82 years old, of Boise, Idaho died at home of natural causes on July 15, 2020. Bruce was born in Salmon, Idaho on February 27, 1938 to Lloyd Pyeatt and Beatrice (Butterfield) Pyeatt. He graduated from Salmon High School then went to the College of Idaho.
Bruce loved fishing, the outdoors, gardening and refinishing antique furniture. He also had a lifetime love of sports and continued to play on basketball and softball teams until he was 50. He married the love of his life Jeri Pyeatt in 1960 and had a wonderful 51 years together raising two daughters and many beloved dogs, remodeling old houses, traveling the world, building a cabin, and playing golf.
After 30 years of service he retired from Idaho Power as the Manager of the Energy Management department where he made many lifetime friends.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his beloved wife Jeri (Scott) Pyeatt, nephew Randy Pyeatt, nephew Rick Buchanan and sister-in-law Joann Fix. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Katherine and Dave Deeds, daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Tim Cripe, grandchildren Christopher Lucas, Nathaniel Cripe and Elizabeth Cripe, brother and sister-in-law John and Peggy Pyeatt, sister and brother-in-law Martha and Mel Andrews, sister and brother-in-law Nora and Don Lenhardt, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don and Mary Scott, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Linda and Stan Glod and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Bruce's memory.
There will be no funeral services at this time due to Covid-19 but hope to have a celebration of his life soon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved