Bruce Van Cook

July 24, 1933 - June 6, 2020

On June 6, Bruce Van Cook passed away peacefully, forever loved by so many. He embodied courage, high principles and true grit. He was a man who loved to love, and therefore was loved in immeasurable ways. He taught us the value of hard work, high standards, decency and humanity. He also taught us the value of 3-day vacations to the coast, the bizarre humor of a Don Knotts film, the joy of finding quarters on the beach, and the importance of having a vehicle with a built-in mechanism that could locate a Dairy Queen within a 1-mile radius.

Bruce was born on July 24, 1933, in Fairmont, Minnesota. His imagination and ambition instilled in him a desire to "aim high" in life. In fact, to look to the skies. Perhaps it was his first job at age nine stacking watermelons, which made him think, "Well, I never want to do this again," that prompted a big dream to fly. He worked several jobs in addition to attending school so that he could save enough money for a weekly flying lesson. At age 15, he was awarded his pilot's license, a year before he got his driver's license.

In 1952, he joined the Air Force at age 19, completing Flight School as a 2nd Lieutenant. While stationed at Ardmore Air Force base in Oklahoma, he agreed to go on a blind date with Arlene Keller. Bruce, with hazel eyes and copper hair, showed up wearing a maroon silk jacket, proceeded to sweep her off her feet with his charm and sense of humor.

They were married on May 4, 1957, and were married for 63 years. They loved kids and proceeded to fill the house with them. For the first 3 years of their marriage, they lived in France and took advantage of this by traveling around Europe… and having three kids. Then they moved back to the states where they had four more kids. They loved a house full of kids, and dogs, and sometimes cats. The greatest gifts they gave to us were love, security and the desire for fearless adventure. They made us feel like we were fun, we were the good time, we were where it was at. This was such a gift. We went on countless 3-day trips to the Oregon coast. In an old VW bus, we would head out to wondrous adventure. For dad, all he needed was a tank full of gas, $30 in his pocket, and nine peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. We all felt that no one in the world was as rich as we were.

As a career officer, Bruce achieved true greatness. He flew many fascinating missions and delighted us often with his storytelling skills. During the Vietnam War he was involved in many harrowing operations, most notably the last airlift out of Kwan Loi for which he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. His nerves of steel and astute piloting skills saved many lives. He was our hero and the love of our life.

Upon retiring from the Air Force after 20 years, he had a second career at Hewlett-Packard. He also enjoyed a stint driving school buses and buses for Hot Shot firefighters. However, his career in the Air Force made him most proud.

Here is an excerpt from one of his Air Force evaluations:

The superior duty performance reflected in this report typifies the daily professional manner in which Lt Colonel Cook performs all duties. He devoted many hours refining the Base Support Staff Center operations, which significantly improved the overall effectiveness of this operation. He has maintained full combat qualifications and a high-level of proficiency as a C-130 aircraft commander, flying many mission during hours added to his normal duty time. He served an on-scene commander during several emergency and exercise situations, at which times he always exercised mature judgment and provided calm firm direction. His quick, willing responses and conscientious manner make him a valuable asset to this organization and to the USAF.

Here is an excerpt from his Dad/Grampa evaluation:

The superior Dad/Grampa performance by Bruce Van Cook will go down in history as one of the greatest demonstrations of unconditional and selfless love that has ever been. His love for his wife, Arlene, was boundless and he always thought he was the luckiest man in the world to have won her heart. He adored his children, Cathy, Vicky, Liz, Tom, Barb, Laura Jeanne, and Carol (Babe) and regularly procured materials for them: lame jokes, gas money, and tons of hugs and kisses. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He often piloted wheelbarrows full of them and always ensured that supplies of ice cream, Snickers and beef jerky were always on site. His Grampa effectiveness rating is one of the highest ever achieved. As a husband, a dad, and a grandpa he was unmatched.

We love you forever, dad.

Bruce is survived by Arlene Cook, his wife of 63 years, his children, Cathy (husband, Paul), Victoria, Elizabeth, Thomas (wife, Jill), Barbara Ellen, Laura Jeanne (Dcd.) (husband, David) and Carol (husband, Andron), 15 grandchildren and countless others whose lives he touched.



