Bruce Wayne Mercure
1955 - 2020
Bruce Wayne Mercure
08/02/1955 - 09/29/2020
Born in Erwin, Tennessee, Bruce later moved to Idaho where he loved fishing and camping. He will be remembered for telling great jokes and good stories on the back porch. He was a hard worker, good mechanic and handyman. He loved his sons and his cats. Survived by Susan, son Cody and wife Abi, son Josh, former spouse and good friend Tresea, and best friend Brian McNeal. Preceded by mother Rosemary and brother Robert. Memorial pending. Loved by his family and friends. Brucee will be dearly missed.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2020.
