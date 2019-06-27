Buck Charles Lee

2/4/1925 - 6/19/2019

Buck Charles Lee, a proud member of the "Greatest Generation" passed away peacefully at Valley View Nursing & Rehab at the age of 94 on June 19, 2019, in Boise, ID. Family and friends were by his bedside. He is survived by his son Wally Lee and daughter-in law Sandy (DeNinno), granddaughter Taira Lee Guerrero, grandson Anthony Lee, sisters Leola Peterson (Montpelier, ID), Maxine Finch (Nampa, ID) and brother David Lee (Afton, WY) along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce, his parents, one brother (Joseph) and three sisters (Pearl, Lila and Georgia). Buck was born February 4, 1925 in Montpelier, ID to George and Lois Lee. He was raised on a ranch near Raymond, ID where he become known as "little buck-a-roo." He attended one room school houses in Alton and Raymond, ID, and Boarder, WY. His childhood was filled with daily adventures in the surrounding hills and fishing the Thomas Fork Creek with his older brother Joseph and of course attending to family chores. After graduating from the 8th grade, Buck spent time working on different ranches in the Raymond and Montpelier area. In October 1943, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, spending time on military bases in California, Oregon, Missouri, and Illinois as an Army M.P. He was honorably discharged in March 1946 as a Corporal. On April 18, 1946 he married Joyce Cornelson, the love of his life. In September of 1950, their son, Wally, was born. They spent the early days of their marriage in Montpelier, ID where Buck was employed by the Idaho Department of Highways. In 1965, they moved to Ririe, ID and he became the Building Superintendent for the Eastern Idaho Vocation School in Idaho Falls. He retired in August 1984 and in 1997, he and Joyce moved to Boise to be closer to their son and his family. He enjoyed his retirement days fishing, woodworking, and gardening. He was also a proud member of the Boise Old Time Fiddlers who volunteer their time playing at various retirement facilities in Boise. Buck was an active member in the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints. Arrangements are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home. Services will be held Monday July 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cloverdale Funeral Home Chapel. A viewing and family visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. Internment will be at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery following the service. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Brave Hearts Idaho, 5283 Dakota Ave., Boise, ID 83709, which works in conjunction with the Idaho Veteran Assistance League. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary