Buck Marshall Ramsey

Buck Marshall Ramsey, 72, passed away in Bogalusa, LA on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was a native of Omaha, NE, a graduate of Wasson High School in Colorado Springs, CO, and attended the Air Force Academy for two years. He later returned to his family in Cotulla, TX, and attended Sul Ross State and Texas A & I (Kingsville) Universities. Buck later relocated to Boise, Idaho where he began his career in music as a drummer and later produced several CDs of country music. While in Boise, he formed a band known as "Idaho's Famous Potatoes," country music with "a peel." His sense of humor never failed him. He retired with his wife "Ziggy" in Spicewood, TX where they resided for over 20 years. When diagnosed with terminal cancer, he and Ziggy moved to Bogalusa, LA to live out the rest of his days. Buck never knew a stranger, and will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha N. and Lt. Col. (ret) H. B. Ramsey, and is survived by his wife, Catherine Zeagler "Ziggy" Ramsey; brother Bill Ramsey; nephew Marshall Ramsey; and great nephew Elias Buck Ramsey. A celebration of Buck's life will take place at the Bogalusa Country Club, 1003 Mississippi Ave, Bogalusa, LA, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Dress is casual.

Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society of New Orleans Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary