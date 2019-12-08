|
Bud Fisher
March 7, 1932 - November 24, 2019
Buddy Raymond Fisher (Bud) was born March 7, 1932, to Paul and Jewell Fisher. Bud was the third child with two older sisters, Beverly Jean and Geraldine Joan. The family lived in Idaho Falls, then moved to a farm in Rigby, Idaho. On the day of his sixth birthday, the family moved to Mud Lake, Idaho, where he attended school grades 1 through 5. The family then moved back to Idaho Falls where he was active in sports and was a member of the famous Idaho Falls High School Marching Band. Bud graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1950. He then attended the University of Idaho on a football scholarship, was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and majored in Marketing. While at the University of Idaho, he met the love of his life, the beautiful brown eyed girl named Anne Kimbrough. Bud graduated with a B.S. in Business in 1954 and then married Anne in 1955.
At the conclusion of his college years, Bud entered the U.S. Air Force for his tour of military duty at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington. He was the supply officer for the base supply squadron and managed the base clothing sales store. From Tacoma, Bud and Anne found their way to Emmett, Idaho where their first daughter, Kim, was born. Their second daughter, Sue, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and their son, Mike, was born in Boise, Idaho thereafter.
Bud's work career started at the Boise Payette Lumber Co., that later became Boise Cascade Corp. He started as a sales trainee at the Emmett Sawmill, then transferred to Salt Lake City where he held several jobs at the Building Materials Distribution branch. While working in Salt Lake City, Bud attended night school at the University of Utah, earning his M.B.A. In 1966, he transferred to Boise and held several management positions in the Building Materials Division over several years. He then worked at the Hoff Lumber Co., in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho and at Brooks Scanlan Lumber Co. in Bend, Oregon. In 1976, Bud discovered an opportunity to buy the small Franklin Building Supply Lumberyard in Boise, Idaho. He and his partner, Dick Lierz, managed this growing business together until Bud's retirement in 1996. Bud worked in the Building Materials Business for 44 years. Upon retirement, Bud enjoyed playing golf at Hillcrest Country Club, traveling with his wife and children, and enjoying the family recreation homes in Black Butte Ranch, Oregon and on Lake Cascade in Idaho.
In Bud's own words, he lead a very happy and productive life. He had the wife of his fondest dreams, loving family, and was reasonably productive as a person. He saw himself as a man of principle.
Bud's dear wife, Anne, passed away earlier this year after 64 years of marriage. Bud and Anne are survived by their three children, Kim Bradley, Sue Hartford, and Mike Fisher (Robin); their four grandchildren, Katie Nelsen (Zac), John Scott Bradley, Nick Hartford, and Courtney Fisher; their great grandson, Jacob Tully Nelsen; Bud's sister, Beverly Fisher; and his nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Bud's request, there will be a private burial with family and no funeral service. He would like to have friends and family celebrate his life by remembering some of the happy or highly productive things you enjoyed together. If you are working, do something with the time you might spend at a funeral to accomplish something productive. If you no longer work, do something enjoyable.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to St. Luke's MSTI, St. Luke's Children's Hospital, St. Luke's Elks Rehabilitation, or Phi Delta Theta University Idaho Bud and Anne Fisher scholarship endowment.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019