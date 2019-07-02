Elbert (Bud) Garrick Harwood

1937 - 2019

Bud Harwood, 81, passed away at home on Friday, June 29, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

He was born on the 4th of July, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Elbert Harwood and Ruthella Garrick. He was the oldest of six siblings - three boys and three girls. He graduated from South High School in 1955 and attended Utah University before joining the Air Force, where he worked on fighter jets. While stationed at Parks Air Force Base, he met Donna Rae Percy. They fell in love and were married at the Los Angeles LDS Temple in 1959. Bud and Donna were married for 56 years before her passing in 2015. They enjoyed serving a mission together in England and considered it one of the highlights of their lives. Bud also enjoyed serving as a Boy Scout Leader, Bishop, High Council, High Priest Group Leader and many other callings.

Bud was well known for his smile and sense of humor. He loved to take his family on vacations, especially camping trips with extended family. He grew up near trains and loved to create model layouts and to take steam locomotive rides.

He is survived by his children; Rene Holtslander (Paul Perez), Rod (Melody), Robin Smith, Roxann Lee (Russell) and Clinton (Alyson), as well as 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Gary (Stephanie), ElRay (Carol) and one sister, Lynnette Canty.

The family would like to share their deep appreciation for the beautiful nurses at Harrison's Hope; Naomi, Marisa and Summer.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 4th, 2019, 11:00am, at the LDS Chapel located at 1111 S. Cole Rd., Boise, with a viewing before the service from 10:00-10:45am. Interment will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 11:00am, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 2, 2019