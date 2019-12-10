|
|
Budd Lynn Kehne
April 17, 1923 - November 25, 2019
Budd Lynn Kehne, 96, of Eagle, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at home of natural causes.
Budd Kehne was born April 17, 1923 to Gustave and Laura Kehne in St. Paul, Minnesota. He attended schools in St. Paul and graduated from Murray High School in 1941, later graduating from Dunwoody College of Technology with a degree in electronics.
Budd and Peggy Handford were married March 31, 1944, and together they had three children, Craig Handford, Rolf Michael and Karen Lynn.
One year and one day after Pearl Harbor, Budd enlisted in the army and served as a radio operator in the Philippines and New Guinea. Budd related that as luck would have it, he just happened to be on the beach to observe MacArthur's return to the Philippines.
After the war Budd had a number of jobs which included selling Kirby Vacuum Cleaners door to door, as well as radiator enclosures.
Later, Budd was a district salesman for Gould National Battery Company. Many of his battery accounts were farm and ranch stores and Budd decided that he would like to be in that business, but in the west and near mountains. As a young boy, Budd made a trip to Idaho with his grandmother and he always remembered the mountains and wanted to return.
When asked, "Just what do you know about farming or ranching?" Budd would reply, "Well, I know that on a tractor, the big wheels go on the back and the little wheels go on the front."
And thus, having much to learn, Budd and his young family moved to Caldwell and in 1959 the first D&B opened its doors for business. Budd and his partner would eventually have four stores before they retired.
Budd enjoyed travel, archaeology, history and especially the back country-Yellowpine and the Owyhees. Kona, Hawaii was also a special place for Budd and his family.
Budd also loved flying and was a private pilot for many years. His love of flying may have been sparked when, as a toddler his father made an airplane, complete with propeller, out of an orange crate. Budd spent many happy hours "flying" in his imagination on the front porch.
Budd was a member of El Korah Shrine for fifty years, an Elk in Caldwell for 59 years, a Mason and a longtime member of the Owyhee County Historical Society.
Budd and Jerralyn were married in 1993 and were inseparable for twenty-six years. His parents; his wife Peggy; his two brothers, Pete and Myron; and his son Craig predeceased Budd.
Budd is survived by his wife, Jerralyn; two children, Rolf (Kate) Kehne of Boise and Karen (Gregg) Landrey of Marsing; two Granddaughters, Sarah Kehne and Maggie Landrey. He is also survived by a beloved sister-in-law, Janet Kehne; nieces and nephews and their families; and cousins with whom he shared his youth and adventures.
Budd's family would like to express their gratitude to St. Luke's Heart Failure Clinic, Heart and Home Hospice and many others for their compassionate care. Heartfelt thanks to you all!
A celebration of Budd's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Dakan Funeral Chapel, 504 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. A reception will follow at the C.V. Peckham Community Center, located adjacent to the chapel. Please send your memories and condolences to Budd's family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
The family suggests that memorials be made to , or .
Published in Idaho Statesman from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019