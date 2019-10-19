|
Burch McDonald
7/13/1968 - 9/24/2019
Burch Christian McDonald passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 with his family by his side. He was very much loved, and his artistry and witty humor were always appreciated.
Born in Los Angeles, California on July 13, 1968, he was adopted by Air Force Captain Burch H. McDonald, wife Patricia, and daughters Leah and Traci.
While growing up, Burch became fascinated with comics and drawing. It wasn't long before he created his own comic series, featuring "Blazen Lazen" and other larger-than-life heroes and villains.
As an adult, he moved from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Boise, Idaho where his two children were born: his daughter, Chelsea Blaze Kidder, and his, son Aeden Murray.
Burch was preceded in death by his father Burch H. McDonald, his grandmother Opal McDonald, and his grandfather Burch McDonald.
He is survived by daughter Chelsea Blaze Kidder, son Aeden Murray, mother Patricia McDonald, sisters Leah Gahley and Traci Brubaker, paternal aunt Jessie McDonald, nieces (Tanya Ranger, Shannon Gose, Chelsie Painter, Brittney Brubaker) and their respective families.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 19, 2019