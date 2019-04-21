Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Resources More Obituaries for Burel Koppes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Burel Ralph Koppes

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers BUREL RALPH KOPPES

1926 - 2019

Burel Ralph Koppes of Boise died at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 92. Private Graveside Committal with Military Honors will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel.

Burel was born in Boise, Idaho, on August 29, 1926, to Ralph and Blanche (Mulkey) Koppes.

He attended Boise Public Schools, graduating from Boise High School in 1945.

He was a member of the US Army Air Force, Air Cadet Reserves from July, 1944 to January, 1945. He was on active duty from January, 1945 to February, 1946.

He attended Boise Junior College (BSU); Mexico City College and the College of Idaho; graduating from the College of Idaho in 1953 with a BS Degree in Zoology.

Between 1953 and 1958, Burel was a Salesman; Lab Technician at St. Alphonsus Hospital and Teacher at Melba High School. In 1958 he went to work for the Department of Employment (Labor) in Lewiston, Idaho. He managed the Bonners Ferry office of the DOE from 1961 to 1962 and the Mountain Home office from 1962 to September of 1963. He transferred to the Boise local office for two months then moved on to the Research and Analysis Division in the Administrative office until October of 1975. He worked briefly for the Finance Department of the State of Idaho from October of 1975 until July of 1978. He went to work again for the DOE in Caldwell as Nampa/Caldwell Area Labor Market Analyst. He transferred back to the Research and Analysis Division in the Administrative Office in Boise where he was employed until he retired in August of 1996, ending a thirty-eight year career with the State of Idaho.

Burel and Sharron Lutton were married in Winnemucca, Nevada, on January 19, 1968; the beginning of 51 years filled with treasured memories. He loved his family, home and friends. He enjoyed family trips to Canada, the Oregon Coast, Disneyland, Sun Valley, McCall and time spent at their cabin in Centerville, Idaho.

He had an artistic talent that was inherited by both of his children. He drew thousands of cartoons over the years. He liked to sketch caricatures of people. He enjoyed reading, writing, public speaking and playing Pinochle with friends and family. While relaxing in his favorite chair, one or more of the family pets was in his lap or next to his feet.

We all were captivated by the stories he told about the many misadventures he encountered during his teenage years and well into his Twenties! It is possible his Thirties were affected too! We are glad you survived so we could have you in our lives into your Nineties! You gave us many special memories. You will be forever in our hearts. We Love You!

Burel was a member of the AF & AM Lodge #1, Boise, Idaho and the Scottish Rite Bodies Order of Idaho, 32nd Degree. He was Associate Guardian of Jobs Daughters Bethel #3 in Boise from 1972 to 1974. He served on various committees for the Caldwell, Nampa and Meridian Chambers of Commerce and Meridian Kiwanis. He was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry and two Sisters, Velma Koppes and Carleene Kjelstrom.

He is survived by his wife, Sharron; his Son, Christopher (Little Chris); his Daughter, Stephanie Koppes of Boise and several nieces and nephews, including Great and Great-Great!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Idaho Humane Society, Multiple Sclerosis Society, or .

Our family would like to thank the caregivers of St. Alphonsus Hospital and Complete Care Hospice of Boise for the compassionate care they provided for Burel . Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries