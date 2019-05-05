Services Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 888-5833 Memorial service 1:00 PM Legacy Church 1507 N Meridian Road Meridian , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Burton Roberts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Burton Lee Roberts

1937 ~ 2019

Burton Lee Roberts of Meridian passed from this earthly realm to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 30, 2019.

Burt was born in Meridian, Idaho on April 3, 1937, to Pastor Evert and Martha Roberts. He spent his childhood in Meridian. As a teen he was a boxboy at Davis Foods. At the age of 16 he and his brother, Bob, drove to Lima, New York, where he attended Elim Bible Institute for two years. During his second year at Elim his parents moved to Kellogg, Idaho. They thought the purpose of that move was to pastor the Full Gospel Church. In reality the purpose was so that Burt could meet his future wife, Patricia Taylor. He and Pat were married on October 7, 1956. They became parents of six children who brought them great joy.

In 1962, while working at the Bunker Hill mine in Kellogg, he survived a 70-foot fall down a mine shaft. He was severely injured, but God was good and healed the only part of the injury which might have been life threatening.

Not long after his fall, the family moved back to Meridian, where Burt was employed for many years at Earl's Auto Parts, all the while serving as assistant pastor to his father at Meridian Gospel Tabernacle.

In the mid-70s the family returned to Kellogg, and over the next several years Burt worked at the parts department at Dave Smith Motors and then the Kellogg School District, where he was a bus driver and groundskeeper. He was a positive influence on many students. He was also assistant pastor to his mother-in-law, Naydeen Taylor, at the Full Gospel Church. In 1978 he assumed the role of senior pastor at the Full Gospel Church, later known as Christian Life Center. During the 17-year sojourn in Kellogg he was very involved in community affairs, serving on the P & Z Board, the Youth Accountability Board, and the Hospital Foundation. He was also president of the Kellogg Booster Club and announced Kellogg High School football games.

In 1995 Burt and Pat once again made the trek to Meridian where he was again assistant pastor to his father. In 2002 he became senior pastor at Meridian Gospel Tabernacle. He retired from that position in 2007. He would tell you that his greatest accomplishment in life was to raise five children to be loving, successful, godly adults. He was so proud and thankful for them and their families. He and Pat, or Tricia, as he called her, were sweethearts for 62 and a half years. He, of course, influenced many people of all ages throughout his life. His life verse was 2 Timothy 1:12: "I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that He is able." Burt faithfully practiced "long obedience in the same direction." He is survived by his sweetie, Tricia; sons: Kent (Robin), Kevin (Linda), Paul (Carol), David (Michele), and his one and only daughter, Laurie. He also leaves his grandchildren: Jenn (Dave) Schram, Drew (Lacey) Roberts, Taylor (Jacob) Virtue, Karlie (Daniel) Roberts, Molly (Travis) Roberts-Cornwell, Zoe Roberts, Cosette Roberts, and Gabriela Roberts; his great grandchildren: Grace, Peter, Ella, and Iris Schram; Trace, Rhys, and Nash Roberts; his brother, Ben Roberts; sister, Anita Murelaga, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob, and his infant son, Brian.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, May 11, 2019, at Legacy Church at 1507 N Meridian Road, Meridian. Private family graveside services will be held at Meridian Cemetery. Remembrances may be left on Burt's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, May 11, 2019, at Legacy Church at 1507 N Meridian Road, Meridian. Private family graveside services will be held at Meridian Cemetery. Remembrances may be left on Burt's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.

Memorials may be made in Burt's name to Legacy Church. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 5, 2019