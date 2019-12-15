|
|
Marion F. "Butch" Hall
1941 - 2019
Marion Fred "Butch" Hall was born February 19, 1941 in Council, ID to Frank and Lucille Hall. Butch passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 peacefully at his home with his family by his side.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Burial will immediately follow at the Sweet Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will be at 2 p.m. at The Flats, 3705 Highway 16, Star.
When Butch was six months old, the family moved from Council to Cascade. Then in 1945, they moved to his beloved ranch. In the fall of 1946, at the young age of five, Butch started first grade at a school called Center (which is now under the lake). The following spring the school was closed and he was sent to Cascade where he graduated in 1958. He played and lettered in all four sports. He took great pride when his small school, in 1954, took the State Championship in 8 man football.
After graduation and before he and Audrey were married, Butch worked for several different construction companies: Dale Gossi, Bill Woodall, and MacGregor Triangle to name a few. He was a Jack of all Trades! He was a laborer, grease monkey, oiler, and mechanic and could operate any piece of equipment you put him on. Butch worked on all kinds of roads and bridges throughout Southern Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. Notable projects include the bridges over the Snake River, as well as the Yellowstone River at Tower Junction. He also built all phases of the road from Grand Jean to Stanley, transforming what was just a goat trail into the highway you know today.
On October 22, 1961, Butch and Audrey (Heavrin) were married in Cascade and they then continued his journey in the construction world. In 1963, Butch and his brother Gene bought and ran the Texaco service station in Cascade. In the Spring of '69, he left and went to work for Henkle and McCoy burying some of the first underground telephone cables in Blackfoot and Arco. Butch started working for Das-Co in 1970 burying cable all over the Treasure Valley.
On June 23, 1980, Butch and his loving wife Audrey started their own company, Circle H Construction Inc., and worked side by side for almost 40 years. Butch played a key role in all aspects of the company up until his time of death.
Butch and Audrey started their commitment of 58 years together as best friends. They shared their hopes and dreams and love for each other with all their family and friends. Butch led by example and loved his family unconditionally. He taught the importance of honesty, hard work, taking pride in whatever job you had, having fun along the way and compassion in all aspects of life. He had many, many cherished friends.
Butch's passions were more than just hobbies; they were a huge part of his life. He cherished his time at the ranch, Jackpot and trips on the river.
Butch had a magnetic personality and enjoyed a remarkable, full and exciting life. His passing will leave a huge hole in all of our hearts.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Frances Snyder, brother, Gene Hall, nephew, Mike Hall, niece, Patricia Snyder and most recently his dear Aunt Ethel Hall.
Butch is survived by his wife, Audrey Hall of Star; daughter, Debbi (Jeff) Mason; son, Robert (Kimber) Hall; daughter, Danielle (Tom) Standerwick; brother, Ron (Michelle) Hall, and numerous nieces and nephews, a special cousin, Carole (Rex) Barlogi, and seven grandchildren; Jesse (Samantha) Mason, Dakota (Jennifer) Mason, Kohl (Alexandra) Hall, Audra (Patrick) Swenson, Addie Hall, Jake and Nikki Standerwick, along with seven great grandchildren; Juke and Sterling Mason, Parker Mason and Jaden Knittle, Hayes Hall, Huckston and Audie Swenson with the eighth great grandchild due on December 29th.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be made to Camp Hodia (a local camp for kids with diabetes). Camp Hodia, 5439 W. Kendall St., Boise, ID 83706 or https://hodia.org/give.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019