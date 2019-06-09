Services Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel 1205 West Bannock Street Boise , ID 83702 (208) 343-6493 Resources More Obituaries for Byron Franklin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Byron Edwin Franklin

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Byron Edwin Franklin, Jr.

May 4, 1942 to June 3, 2019.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Byron Edwin "Eddie" Franklin, Jr.

Eddie was born May 4, 1942 in Goose Creek, Texas to Byron and Evie Ruth (Ava) Franklin. His love of music started at a young age when he would listen to his mother play the family piano and was a significant presence throughout his diverse and active life.

Eddie's first musical assignment was as the organist at Cedar Bayou Methodist Church when he was 13 years old. He went on to earn a Master of Sacred Music degree in Organ and Bachelor of Music degree in Organ Performance from Southern Methodist University. He did post-graduate work in music at Syracuse University and studied abroad as a Fulbright Scholar in Vienna, Austria and as a Musica en Compostela Scholar at Santiago de Compostela, Spain. He also studied at the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria.

During his time in Europe, Eddie held positions as vocal coach and accompanist at Theater an der Wein, in Vienna, and at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria. He held professorships in Organ and Music Theory at Dillard University and Broward Community College.

Eddie's numerous musical accomplishments included playing twice at Carnegie Hall. From 1983 – 1998 he was Organist and Choirmaster of Trinity Episcopal Church in Houston. In 2000, he founded Chorus Angelorum, a chamber choir, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Houston where he led Evensong services as musical director. In the summer of 2000, Eddie and Chorus Angelorum were featured as the resident choir of St. Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland and in 2002 at the Lincoln Cathedral in Lincoln, England with additional visits to Canterbury and Ripon. Eddie also served as Choirmaster at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham, from 2003 to 2008 and was on the Board of the Houston Symphony.

From 1985 through the early 2000s, Eddie owned and operated Byron Franklin Catering in Houston. This endeavor provided another outlet for his creative talents and love for entertaining while sharpening his considerable food preparation and presentation skills.

In 2009, Eddie retired and moved to Boise, Idaho to live with his sister, Ann James. This chapter in his life allowed him to be closer to family in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest. Eddie loved his new life and his adventures with Ann which included travel throughout the west and new enjoyments in Boise State football and basketball games, the Boise Philharmonic, the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, and The Cabin Conversations with Authors series. He was an active volunteer with the Idaho Democrats and a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents Evie Ruth (Ava) and Byron Franklin and his partner of more than 20 years, Bill Boswell. He is survived by his sister Ann, two nieces, four nephews and their families which include a number of well-loved great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, and cherished friends around the world. The family will have a private ceremony to celebrate his life. Donations can be made in his memory to Chorus Angelorum. Attn: Deacon Mark Stockstill, 7809 Shadyvilla, Houston, TX 77055. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries