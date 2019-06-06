Resources More Obituaries for C. Marcum Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? C. Delbert Marcum

C. Delbert Marcum, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on June 2, 2019 from pulmonary fibrosis.

Del was born July 24, 1938 in Boise, Idaho to Carl and Blanche Marcum. He was an only child but his cousin, Pam Huddleston lived with his family and he referred to her as his "sister-cousin".

He went to school in Meridian where he played football, basketball and tennis. He made many friends and continued those relationships throughout his life.

In 1957 he married his high school sweetheart, Jan Hoffman and they had four children. He completed his sheet metal apprenticeship in 1962; in 1970 he started Marcum Sheet Metal where he began his lifelong career in mechanical contracting. He served as the President of the Sheet Metal Contractors of Idaho, and SMACNA. The family continues the business as YMC, Inc.

In 1973 he and his family built a cabin in High Valley. Many trips to the cabin involved getting stuck in the snow and spending most of the weekend digging out; Del's philosophy on these, and many other escapades was, "you didn't have fun, unless you had some adversity."

Del was a die-hard Boise State fan and attended football and basketball games for over 40 years; he was president of the BAA in 1986. He enjoyed drag racing and made many friends both at Firebird Raceway and throughout the country. In April 2018, with the help of his friends Bill Rockhold and Jerry Snodgrass he was able to make his final trip to Las Vegas to watch his grandson, Aaron, race.

Jan was his fulltime caretaker, along with their daughters. The family would like to extend their sincerest thank you to Bill and Noemi Rockhold, who spent countless hours helping Jan care for Del. They would also like to thank the team from Horizon Hospice.

Del is survived by his wife Jan, sister-cousin Pam, children, Randy (Lori), Rod (Rhonda), Renae, Robin (Xenon), seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Del and Jan Family Endowment at BSU, 1173 University Drive, Boise, Idaho 83725. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.