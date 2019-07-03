Home

Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Morris Hill Cemetery
Resources
C. Leon Ellinger


1934 - 2019
C. Leon Ellinger Obituary
C. Leon Ellinger
1934 - 2019
C. Leon Ellinger, 84, of Boise, died Friday, June 28, 2019 in a Boise care center.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Morris Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.
C. Leon Ellinger was born on August 27, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri to Leo and Vernis Yancey Ellinger. He lived in various places including West Covina, California and Las Vegas, Nevada before moving to Boise, Idaho. On September 14, 1968 he married Pamela Story in Las Vegas.
Leon was in the United States Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela H. Ellinger, Boise; sons, Norwin Ellinger, Nampa, ID and Steve Ellinger, Spring Valley, CA; daughter, Pamela Alberts, Covina, CA; sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 3, 2019
