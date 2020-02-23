|
Caden Ravlin
September 20, 2003 - February 17, 2020
Caden Ravlin, a gifted young guitarist and poet, moved from this world through the gates of heaven on February 17, 2020 at the age of 16.
Caden was born in Boise, Idaho and attended Hidden Springs Elementary School where he skipped a grade because of his advanced scholastic abilities. He was a voracious reader from an early age and read the Harry Potter series at age 4...so when other kids his age were still learning about the letter "L," Caden felt particularly underwhelmed. At age 7, he was very much more at home in the 3rd grade -- even though he was the youngest there. He was a deep thinker and began writing and speaking about the world in a manner far beyond his years. This continued all through his time at Hillside Jr High most recently as a student at Boise High School; he would have been a graduate of the class of 2021.
When Caden became passionate about something, he went after it with a voracious appetite for excellence. A few years ago, he was gifted a guitar for Christmas and he began to happily strum it, learning chord after chord. With the help of YouTube, he realized that he could learn to play guitar at a much more advanced level and was soon playing jazz guitar like someone who had been playing for decades. His achievements were astounding; and he began to showcase his talents online, in concerts at The Hive, and in worship at the Cathedral of the Rockies.
His musical achievements were only one of his passions. He continued to be a voracious reader of literature, a connoisseur of movies and film, a skier, and an avid lover of the outdoors. Sadly though, in spite of all of his achievements and passions, he struggled intensely with both depression and anxiety and, just like many other illnesses for which we do not yet have a cure, Caden succumbed to this illness suspending his memory in time.
The son of Chris Ravlin and MacKenzie Blakely Aitken, Caden was loved by so many within his blended family: his brothers (Michael Aitken, Zach Ravlin, and Wilson Aitken), his step-parents (Jen Ravlin and Paul Aitken), his grandparents (Cathy & Gary Blakely and Donald & Elke Aitken), his aunts and uncles and cousins, and a multitude of friends. Caden was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Gary & Judy Ravlin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 24 at 4pm at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise, Idaho. A reception will follow at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a fund in Caden's name at the Cathedral of the Rockies; funds will be distributed to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to the Epworth Chorale Youth Choir (the choir program he participated in since age 3), and to The Hive.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020