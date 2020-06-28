Caleb Avis
1996 - 2020
Caleb Ray Avis
1996-2020
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Caleb Ray Avis, age 23, who was born November 25, 1996 in Ogden, Utah our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home in Boise, Idaho.
Those who knew Caleb, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Caleb will be missed everyday by his parents Jennifer & Jason Dunn and Del & Christi Avis as well as his siblings Jordan Avis, Benjamin (Halle) Avis, and Emmaline Avis, and his step brothers Coulton (Alyse) Hirschi, Landon Hirschi, Nathan Hirschi, Caleb Hirschi, and Zachary Hirschi. Heartbroken are his fiancé Mya Jenni, 2 great grandmothers,
10 grandparents, numerous extended family members, and many great friends.
We know Caleb is now with his "Pa" Aaron Beard and "Grandpa" Rex Avis, and his dear dog Crunchy.
He was deeply committed to Wildland Firefighting where he felt he was making a real difference and giving back to nature. He adored being outdoors whether fishing, camping or hiking. He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends, there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them.
He was a hard working guy who was still the life of the party and always up for good clean fun. His kindness and compassion knew no boundaries. Oh, how he will be missed by us all.
His funeral service was by invitation only due to the times, and were held Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Bowman Funeral Parlor in Boise, Idaho. He will be laid to rest at the Dry Creek Cemetery.
Please visit Caleb's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
