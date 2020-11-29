Calvin Coolidge Goode
April 22, 1925 - November 23, 2020
Meridian, Idaho - Calvin Coolidge Goode was born April 22, 1925, and passed away November 23, 2020 at the age of 95.
Calvin was born in Spindale, NC to Clarence and Myrtle Goode, the youngest of four children. Growing up Calvin worked in the textile mills. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, while only having one year left of high school, he begged his mother to co-sign for him to join the Air Corp. He was sent to Fort Bragg, NC for 82nd Airborne training. In 1944, he was assigned to the B-24 quadrant. Eventually he was transferred Mountain Home Air Force Base. It was there that he met the love of his life, Juanita Yribar, in 1943. They married on March 20, 1946 in Elko, NV. Eventually they moved back to North Carolina for about four years and he built a home for his parents and completed his GED. Calvin and Juanita had twin daughters, Delores and Diana, born in 1950 in Rutherford, NC. Afterwards, the reserves called him to return for the Korean War and later he was discharged. In 1953 he moved back to Idaho. In 1954, he joined the Idaho Air National Guard full-time. He was one of two Air Guard personnel to attend the Air Force Chief School in Florida in 1957. He retired from the Air Guard in 1982 as Chief of Quality Control of the 124th Fighter Group and Chief Master Sergeant with 37 years of service.
He loved bowling, fishing, hunting, and camping trips with his family. Both Calvin and Juanita were inducted into the Women & Men's International Bowling Hall of Fame. He loved spending time with his family at his cabin in Smiths Ferry, ID. They would snowmobile in the winter and go four-wheeling in the summer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Juanita; his parents, Clarence and Myrtle; and his three sisters, Lorraine, Novella, and Othella. He is survived by both his twin daughters, De (husband Mike) Zborowski and Diana (husband Ed) Keeton; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens in Meridian, Idaho. The family asks that all who attend wear a mask and respect social distancing. Due to COVID, space will be limited. Any donations can be made in Calvin's name to Wounded Warriors
