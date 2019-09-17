|
CALVIN RAY MEDFORD
1935 ~ 2019
Calvin Ray Medford, 84, passed away peacefully September 13, 2019 in Emmett, Idaho.
Calvin was born September 1, 1935 in McCurtain County, Oklahoma to Sarah Josie Jane and Woodrow Medford. In April of 1954, Calvin joined the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict as a carpenter. Calvin went to basic training in Lackland, Texas, followed by Fort Wolters near Mineral Wells, Texas. He then served overseas in South Hampton, England and North Hampton, England, where he met the mother of his children. He received an honorable discharge in January of 1958.
In 1958 he moved to Emmett, raising a family and working as an orchard and ranch manager until 1982. He was always busy and enjoyed farming, ranching and cutting wood. Calvin was incredibly mechanically inclined and could fix, repair or build most anything. In 1990 he began working at the Nampa Sugar-Beet Factory as an engineer line foreman & mechanic, retiring in 1999.
Calvin married Lois Obermeyer on March 3, 1979, joining their families.
Fishing and camping were Calvin's passions, declared by one of his grandson's as "the best fisherman ever". He was also quite the gardener. Tomatoes, peppers, squash, you name it, he could grow it. Calvin really enjoyed planting Lois her favorite flowers.
Calvin's garage was his favorite place to be! Much fun was had by all with Cal's garage. You would often hear classic country music playing as friends and family would stop by for a visit
and a cold beverage. His humor would always add to the entertaining stories and conversations. In the garage, Calvin also liked smoking meat and cooking. Even if you didn't know exactly what kind of fish or meat you were eating, it was always delicious.
Most of all, Calvin loved his wife of 40 years, Lois and his large extended family. He had a special connection with each of his 13 grandchildren & 17 great-grandchildren, making them each feel special.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Lois; his children, Dan Medford-Emmett, Melanie Medford (Hannah)-Arizona, Christine Davis (Buzz)-McCall, Mike Medford- Emmett; stepchildren, Rodger Obermeyer (Toni)-Emmett, David Obermeyer (Shelly)-Emmett, Mark Obermeyer
(Maurene)-Gretna, NE. Calvin is survived by sister, Velmer-Prineville, OR, brother, Don (Nancy)
Columbia City, OR, brother, Bill (Linda) Baker City, OR, sister, Joyce (Alan) Ontario, brother-in law, Dick Dillon (Judy) Payette, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, sister Wanda and brother Jerry.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Viewing will be available one hour prior to the start of services. Burial will follow at the Emmett Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 17, 2019