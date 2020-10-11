1/1
Camellia Krack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Camellia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Camellia Sue Krack
Camellia Sue Krack, 90, of Kuna passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, October 16 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. A private family services will be held on Saturday. Burial will be in the Kuna Cemetery.
Camellia is survived by her husband Donald Krack; two daughters, Donna (David) Llewellyn and Virginia (Glen) McBride; nine grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved