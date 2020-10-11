Camellia Krack

Camellia Sue Krack
Camellia Sue Krack, 90, of Kuna passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, October 16 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. A private family services will be held on Saturday. Burial will be in the Kuna Cemetery.
Camellia is survived by her husband Donald Krack; two daughters, Donna (David) Llewellyn and Virginia (Glen) McBride; nine grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
. 208-467-7300