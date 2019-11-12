|
|
Cameron James Bauman
November 26, 1995 - November 4, 2019
Cameron James Bauman of Nampa, ID was only given 23 years on this earth before passing away after a short but mighty battle with brain cancer. One of the first things Cameron said after learning about his diagnosis was that he loved his life and his family and that he wouldn't change a thing. Cameron leaves behind his beautiful wife Valentina Villa, his loving parents James and Marsha Bauman, his older sister Jessica Goodwin, brother-in-law Kyle Goodwin, two cherished nieces Navy and Beigh Goodwin, proud grandmothers Marg Brewer and Virginia Bauman, and numerous extended family members. Cameron was preceded in death by his sister Jennifer Bauman.
Instead of sitting around the dinner table trying to condense his life into orderly facts, Cameron would want us to play a game of Canasta in his honor and reminisce about the good times. Like all of the camping trips we took together at the Oregon coast, or all of the times spent sitting around the fireplace after dinner laughing at each other. Cameron's idea of the perfect evening wasn't some extravagant affair, it was time spent at home with the ones he loved best doing nothing but living in the moment. He loved the simple life. Building legos, playing with the dogs, bursting into song, going golfing.
Cameron loved God. He was a member of the church of Christ and enjoyed leading singing and learning to teach bible classes. One of the things that made us all smile was when Cameron would spontaneously burst into song. Oftentimes it would be a hymn or a new song he had learned at summer camp.
One of the things that brought him so much joy was that he belonged to the Idaho Army National Guard. Cameron joined the Guard in October of 2018 and loved every minute of it. He completed Basic Training and graduated from AIT School as a 35F where he had truly found his life's work. Cameron achieved the rank of Private First Class and was on track to becoming an excellent soldier - he always had an encouraging attitude that lead others to love and respect him.
A private family Committal Service with military honors will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, November 15th. We are very proud of Cameron for making the choice to selflessly join the service, and we would like to publicly thank the Army for everything they have done to honor Cameron and take care of his family during this time.
A public Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the Nampa Civic Center (311 3rd St. S) on Friday, November 15th at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers a Scholarship Memorial Fund has been set up in Cameron's name to help send kids to summer camp. Cameron loved spending a week at camp every year surrounded by fellow Christians, and he has said the camp had a lasting influence on the way he lived his life. The link to donate is: https://squareup.com/store/gnw-chapter-the-hutchinson-bell
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 12, 2019