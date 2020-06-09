CAMILLE LEINA'ALA SMITH

27 YEARS

CAMILLE LEINA'ALA SMITH

11/9/92 – 5/31/20

Camille Leina'ala Smith was born with the breath of aloha at Maui Medical Center in Kahului, Maui, Hawaii on November 9, 1992, to adoring and loving parents Kawailani Heather Kahahane and Brent Allen Smith. She was raised in Maui until 8th grade surrounded by the love of extensive family and friends. In 2005 she moved to Boise and attended West Junior High and Borah High School graduating in 2010. She attended the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, and eventually moved back to Boise and graduated as an esthetician from Aveda Beauty School. Camille was able to work in several salons, and although she chose esthetician as her career path, she ultimately chose to surround herself with those she loved at True Food Kitchen in Austin, Texas. This is where she found purpose with those who surrounded her with their friendship, respect and love.

Camille passed away on May 31, 2020 in Austin, Texas, where she had lived since 2018. She loved the city she called home, its spirit and most importantly her new found friends she considered family. She could light up a room with her smile, love and personality. If you knew Camille, you knew her smile. In High School she received an award for the best smile! It was this smile that was the window to her heart.

Camille always stayed in contact with family members as well as old and new friends. Distance and time were never a factor. She loved music and entertained her friends and family with her rapping skills. She was very artistic and enjoyed oil painting and crafts.

Camille is survived by her mother and father, stepmother Cara Draper, stepfather Gillie C. Silva III, sisters Kahiona and Kahiau, brother Konapiliahi Lamphere, Aunts, Kristi Smith, Jennifer Robbins-Smith, Lesley Sand, Allyson Gibson, Uilani Baricuatro and Wailani Kahahane, Uncles Kevin Bissing, Dan and Rod Smith and Marcus Baricuatro, grandmothers Shirley Smith, Ruth Ann Smith and Zenia Walker as well as numerous cousins in Hawaii and the mainland.

Grandfathers Robert W. Smith and Jimmy Walker preceded her in death.

Camille had a beautiful soul and will be deeply missed. Due to the restrictions of the Covid19 pandemic, the family plans to celebrate Camille's life at a later date.



