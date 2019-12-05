Home

Services
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel
7200 Duncan Lane
Boise, ID
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Chapel
7200 Duncan Lane
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel
7200 Duncan Lane
Boise, ID
View Map
Carin Decker


1979 - 2019
Carin Decker Obituary
Carin Decker
1979 ~ 2019
Carin Decker, 40, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on December 1, 2019. She was born in Utah and soon after moved to Hawaii, where she became the "purple slippa"-wearing Hawaiian girl we all loved. It was there she learned to love warm weather, island life, dance, and people from all different cultures.
She exemplified the Christ-like attributes of faith, hope, charity, devotion, love, compassion, service, kindness, humility, patience, long-suffering, and meekness. She loved her kids! She lived to witness two great milestones for our family - our son serving a mission and all of our children being baptized members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I loved our 20 years together, and she was the love of my life. Love You, Carin - "Ya, ya" (would have been her response).
She is survived by a shizz-load of people. Hell ya, send flowers - Carin Loves Flowers!
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00am, at the chapel on 7200 Duncan Lane, Boise, with a viewing from 10-10:45am. Viewing will also be on Friday, December 6, from 6:00-8:00pm at the same location. Donations can be made at gf.me/u/w3j83p.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019
