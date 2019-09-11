|
Carl Buell (Pete) Swanstrom
1932 - 2019
Pete Swanstrom passed away peacefully August 22, 2019. Pete was born in Council, Idaho, on September 7, 1932. He was the youngest of four children born to Carl Hill and Irma Lillian Swanstrom. He was one of the "Sandbox Gang", a group of friends that have known each other since they were in diapers.
Pete graduated from Council High School in 1950, and graduated from the University of Idaho in1955 with a B.S. in Agriculture. He played basketball for the Idaho Vandals, was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and was in ROTC.
From college, Pete joined the Army in 1956, He was stationed in Germany. While there, he met and married his wife of 49 years, Ann Elizabeth Converse from Syracuse, New York, in 1959. Their daughter Delores (Dee Dee) was born in Frankfurt. He and his family returned to the States and were stationed in Maryland, Arizona, Colorado and Hawai'i. During his time in the Army he served in Korea and Vietnam. Pete retired from the Military as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1976, after 20 years of service. His final assignment was as Custodian of the 3 Military Golf Courses in Hawai'i, one of his favorite pastimes.
After the Army, Pete worked for Ciba Geigy in Hawai'i for 3 years. In 1978, he and his family moved to Idaho where he worked for Northrup-King Seed Company and then the State of Idaho Agriculture Department until he retired.
In retirement, Pete travelled with Ann, played golf and sang with the B-Sharps. Throughout his life he was a writer having a knack for turning everyday situations into humorous poetry. He was an active, longtime member of Discovery Church.
Pete is preceded in death by his wife Ann; parents Carl and Lillian; brother Roger and sister Carolyn. He is survived by his daughter, Delores Swanstrom of Boise; Sister Barbara Samulski of Mossy Rock, WA; sister-in-law Yvonne Swanstrom of Boise; brother-in-law Howard Converse of Oakland, CA; Nephews Peter Swanstrom, Todd Swanstrom, and Troy Swanstrom all of Boise, Robert Converse of Denver, CO; niece Carla Boshart of Mossy Rock, WA.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Discovery Church, 1177 Roosevelt, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019