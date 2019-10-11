|
|
Carl Dallas Qualman
1939 ~ 2019
It was a sunny day – the 13th of June, 1939 – when Carl Dallas Qualman was brought into this world at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, ID to new parents Margaret and Dallas Qualman. The first of four children, Carl would spend much of his early years participating on the farm and spending time with his mother. At the age of seven, Carl transformed into a magician and pulled the first of many tricks out of his Stetson hat. He beat Polio. For his next trick, Carl would win a bright blue teddy bear for a pink haired girl at the Asotin County Fair. Irene would soon become his wife and life long partner, in sickness and in health.
She made him the proud father of six children - Cheryl, Theresa, Angela, Heidi, Craig, and Veronica – beloved grandfather of 19 grandchildren, and a great grandfather twice over.
He spent time with them all, sharing his passion for restoring cars, collecting hub caps, going to auctions, estate sales, thrift stores, and garage sales. He participated in many service organizations throughout his 80 years.
If Carl's first love was his always growing family, it could be said his second love was daydreaming about restoring his '57 Ford Fairlane Convertible Retractable Hardtop.
For his grand finale, Carl took on Parkinson's disease and went ten rounds over the course of 22 years, before succumbing to related health complications at the age of 80 on October 8, 2019. In his final days, he was surrounded by all the love his family could ever give, and always by his side, the once pink-haired love of his life, Irene.
A Vigil Service will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N Cloverdale Rd. in Boise on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 7pm with a viewing an hour prior at 6pm. Funeral Services will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 7960 W Northview St in Boise on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 1pm. Knowing Carl was such a positive impact on a lifetime of friends, his family warmly invites all who knew him to attend the services or reception.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Carl's name, as he was able to benefit from technology developed through funding from the organization. Their information can be found at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 11, 2019