Heaven welcomed its most dedicated musician, Carl L. Williams, on July 11, 2020. He was known and loved throughout his life for his beautiful smile, quick wit, hard work, mischievous grin, passion for music, and love for everyone he met.

He was born in Fresno, CA, and raised in Boise, ID, his home for 70+ years.

Music was his true love in life. From starting drum lessons at 12 to being drummer in his very own 16-piece big band "The Continentals" at just 16 years old. He performed throughout college, 6 nights a week, with his "Carl Williams Quintet." He was even offered a position to perform professionally with The Lettermen. Some of the best years of his life were teaching marching band, creating the best band in the state of Utah. Although an almost-fatal car accident ended his teaching career too soon, he continued his passion through teaching lessons, writing music, being actively involved in marching bands and drum corps, directing church choirs, encouraging young musicians, and influencing countless others with his heartfelt performances.

His love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ was deep, sincere, and ever-present-- evident in his eyes and spirit. He served as a powerful LDS missionary in the Eastern Atlantic States, and never stopped. He shared the gospel near and far every day of his life.

Music and missionary service weren't just what he did. They were who he was.

While directing a singles choir, he met his eternal companion, Victoria J. Parrish. It was love at first sight. They were married in 1978 and were blessed with 3 perfect children in their eyes, Tim, Elizabeth and Kathryn. Their capacity to love knew no bounds, and together they built one of the closest, happiest, loving families the world has ever known. This love extended in full to each one of their 8 grandchildren: Amanda, Jared, Beck, Jasmine, Avalon, Reese, Paige, and Cliff; each of whom he loved and adored.

From an early age, Carl was a tireless worker, always wanting to better himself and his family. But his greatest success in life was mastering what truly matters: love, loyalty, presence, passion, perseverance, family, faith.

His smile would light up any room, and his quick wit would always bring a smile to others. His soft heart and sincere love for everyone made him a powerful influence for good. Once you met him, your life was never the same. And our hearts will never be the same without him.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Vicki; children Tim (Aimee) Williams; Elizabeth (Mason) Meadows; Kathryn (Adam) Ririe; and his 8 adoring grandchildren. He was welcomed home by countless loved ones, and will be missed by countless others.

Boise viewing: Thurs., July 16, 6-8 p.m. @ Relyea

Pocatello viewing: Fri., July 17, 6-8 p.m. @ Colonial

Services: Sat., July 18 @ 12 p.m. @ 4775 Hawthorne Rd., Pocatello. Viewing @ 10:30-11:30 a.m.



