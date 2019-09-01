|
|
Carl Rush
August 1, 1927 - August 24, 2019
Carl Raymon Rush was born on August 1, 1927 in Gurdon, AR to Columbus and Orpha Rush. He grew up in Arkansas with his brother Wayne and sisters Geraldine and Udell before joining the US Army in 1946. He served with the military police, using Harley-Davidson motorcycles, in post war Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1948. He often reminisced about his 'band of brothers' and their many adventures while in Germany. He was very young with tremendous responsibility such as his team supporting President Dwight D. Eisenhower's motorcade while in Germany. In recent years Carl began sharing with his family, the difficult things he experienced in Germany.
After being discharged from the military, Carl ended up in St. Louis, where he attended Washington University. He met a young waitress who was preparing to enter nursing school and eventually worked up the courage to ask her out. Carl and Celeste were married in Celeste's home town of Bloomsdale, MO in 1954. They were the first in their families to head west and were ripe for adventure, first landing in Colorado and finally in Idaho, each state bringing a new person into the family with the birth of their daughter Colette, followed by sons Wade and Grant.
In Idaho, Carl joined Conveyor Engineering Inc. where he would work for nearly 25 years before retiring in 1988. With this mechanical engineering firm he applied his analytical and mathematical acumen. But, Carl was first an artist. He worked in a broad array of mediums that included pen and ink portraits and drawings of the old west, forging of metal sculptures, carving, and cartooning. Carl and Celeste's carved and painted Santas are cherished by his family and there are many small and large collections held by family and friends. His cartooning, however, was what he most enjoyed. He was a born story teller and his cartoons told the stories of his childhood, his life experiences and served as an outlet for his political beliefs. Through quick wit, humor and story-telling he made friends wherever he found himself.
In 2016, Carl and Celeste moved from their sweet home of 43 years in the Boise foothills, to Oregon to be near family.
On Aug. 24, 2019, Carl Raymon Rush passed away in Stayton, OR with Celeste at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Columbus and Orpha; and siblings Wayne Rush, Geraldine Ainslee, and Udell Lamb. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Celeste; his daughter Colette Rush, and sons Wade (Sarah) Rush and their children Vera and Emma, and Grant (Kelly) Rush and their children Myles, Kelton, Braden and Zane.
Carl asked for a private memorial with family that will occur at a later date, to be determined.
We release our beloved patriarch, husband, father, grandfather. Journey on in peace.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Carl's name to: Dry Creek Historical Society 5006 W Farm Ct, Boise, ID 83714
www.drycreekhistory.org208-229-4006Facebook: Dry Creek Historical Society
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019