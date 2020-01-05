|
Carlos E. Lamb, Jr., son of Carlos E. Lamb, Sr. and Mary Lamb Garcia, went Home to be with his LORD on December 31, 2019. He died peacefully at home after a hard-fought, third battle with cancer. The love of his life, wife, and caregiver, Phyllis "Philo" Lamb, was present at his Transition along with his mother and brother-in-law, Dominic Nilo. He is also survived by sons, Christopher, Caleb, Cameron, and Andrew, daughter Elisabeth, stepdaughter Melissa, and numerous extended family.
Carlos was born in San Bernardino, California on March 29, 1960. He attended St. Catherine's Military Academy during his formative years and graduated from Savannah High School in Anaheim, California. He served in the Air Force for over three years then attended Cal-State Fullerton where he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He worked for several Silicon Valley companies including Apple and CompUSA. While working for CompUSA, he agreed to move to Idaho in 1996 to work in the Boise branch because he felt it was a much healthier environment to raise a family.
Carlos fulfilled a lifelong dream to own his own business by starting a small IT company in 1998 which went through several changes and finally became known as StepUpTechnology LLC. He met Philo in 2008 and they married in May of 2011. They successfully worked together and ran StepUpTechnology up until this last year when he was diagnosed with a stage 4 sarcoma. During their years together, they shared many adventures, spent as much time as possible with family, served in the Children's Ministry at Calvary Boise, and enjoyed just being home.
Carlos was a loving, faithful husband, a devoted father, the apple of his mother's eye and the most generous, loyal friend anyone could ever hope to find. But the most important quality of the man was that he loved his LORD and Savior, Jesus, with all his heart. He was not perfect, but he was redeemed. He was steadfast with a faith which never wavered, even in the most difficult of circumstances. He touched so many lives, was greatly loved, and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service to celebrate Carlos' life will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calvary Boise, 123 Auto Drive. Pastor Trevor Marés will officiate. A reception will follow immediately afterwards. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020