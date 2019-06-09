Carmen Asumendi

1922 - 2019

Carmen Asumendi, 97 of Meridian, passed away June 3rd, 2019. She was born the tenth of fourteen children to Antxone Gabiola and Leandra Chacartegui on May 14, 1922 in Lekeitio, Bizkaia Spain. In 1950 she came to the United States as a Governess for Admiral Sherman and lived with the family that is now the Observatory in Washington DC. She married Ruben Asumendi on February 2, 1952 in Boise, Idaho and they made their home in Meridian on the family farm.

Her love and dedication to her family was her first priority in life and loved when we were all together. She loved her home and the farm and was happiest when all of her family was there to work on the yard or her house. Those who knew her, know she was very welcoming and welcomed people into her home by always feeding them. She was a long time member of the Boise Basque Center and enjoyed socializing, dancing, and playing cards at many events. She had a great sense of humor and a love of gambling; a road trip to a casino was her favorite type of travel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben and all thirteen of her siblings. She is survived by her four children, Patty Dennis (Robert), Domingo Asumendi (Julie), Leandra Burns (Bill), and Louis Asumendi; nine grandchildren, Shane Dennis (Cesley Metcalfe), Kyli Asumendi (Terry Harvey), Alicia Knox (Jeremy), Ruben Asumendi (Sarah), Natalie Burns, Anna Burns (Matt Moran), Matea Burns, Manuel Asumendi (Jayke), and Abby Asumendi and ten great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks and our deepest gratitude to Ivy Cober for her utmost compassionate care for our mother and support over the last year and a half.

Services are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home, Boise. A vigil service will be held on Thursday, June 13th, 7:00pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home; 1200 N Cloverdale Rd, Boise. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 14th, 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2612 W State St, Boise, ID.

Memorials can be made to Euzkaldunak, The Basque Foundation at 601 W. Grove Street, Boise 83702 or to a .