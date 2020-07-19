Carmen Jewel Mayes1933~2020Carmen Jewel Mayes, 87, of Boise peacefully passed away on May 2, 2020, in St Luke's Medical Center in Boise Idaho, after experiencing a stroke.Carmen was born in Preston, Kansas, on January 27 1933, to her parents John and Lillian McGuire. Carmen graduated from high school in Boulder, Colorado and graduated from USC with a degree in Elementary Education. She went on to marry the love of her life, Oren Mayes, in 1952 in Long Beach , California.Carmen and Oren moved to Boise Idaho soon after, where she earned her Masters of Education degree at BSU. She taught for the Boise School District her entire career, spending many of those years at Cole Elementary.Her love for God was at the center of Carmen's life. She had a passionate desire to know the truth about Jesus, leading her to join the Cloverdale Seventh Day Adventist Church. Carmen was dearly loved by her church family. She dedicated many years to visiting the elderly, shut-ins the ill and broken-hearted, taking them thoughtfully prepared care packages. She was involved in prison ministry, sharing with women in prison of God's love for them.Carmen was preceded in death by her husband Oren in 2007, and a brother Gaydon. She is survived by her family: brothers John Raymon (Mary) McGuire of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Neil (Mary) McGuire of St Louis, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Inspite of the many miles that separated them, Carmen kept in close touch with them and enjoyed being a part of their lives.Carmen was comforted in her last days by close friends; Linda McCandless, who she considered to be a daughter, Chaplain Ben Chon, who journeyed along side of Carmen for many years, comforting her with his gentle love, singing and praying with Carmen, and long time friend Don Barksdale, who would "do anything" for Carmen. Due to Covid-19 many friends and family were sadly unable to share in her last days.A celebration of Carmen's life will be scheduled in the future when it is safe to gather together, at the Cloverdale Seventh Day Adventist Church.