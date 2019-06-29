Carmon "Butch" L. Hutton

1939 - 2019

Carmon (Butch) Lewis Hutton passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Bruneau, Idaho. He was born January 24, 1939, in Custer County, Oklahoma to Clyde and Oma Hutton. Later the family moved to Nampa, where he graduated from Nampa High School in 1957. On July 19, 1958, he married Caren Haumann atop Lizard Butte, in Marsing, Idaho. They were blessed with 4 sons and 1 daughter and enjoyed 60 years of life together.

Butch worked in Nampa with his brother Charley at a service station and did many mechanic jobs. In 1963, he and his sister-in-law purchased 40 acres and the family moved to Star. It was during this time that he attended Star Christian Church and was baptized along with his wife April 10, 1966. In 1975, he purchased farmland in Bruneau, and moved his family there. During their life in Bruneau, they started Bruneau Christian Church and services were held every Sunday in their living room.

Butch enjoyed restoring old cars, watching the grandkids, hosting picnics and dinners on holidays, and trips to town. Recently he spent much of his time caring for plants in his sunroom/greenhouse and outdoor raised beds. This year he celebrated his 80th birthday with many family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Caren, his sister Jani Reams, his daughter Char Black (Tony), sons Clint Hutton (Lisa), Craig Hutton, Chris Hutton (Tina), Charley/Popper Hutton (Holly), and adopted son Joey Hutton (Lorraine), 11 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, daughter-in-law Kathy, and 3 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel and burial will follow at the Bruneau Cemetery. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 29, 2019