Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rost Funeral Home - McMurtrey Chapel
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
(208) 587-0612
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Rost Funeral Home - McMurtrey Chapel
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmon Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmon L. "Butch" Hutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmon L. "Butch" Hutton Obituary
Carmon "Butch" L. Hutton
1939 - 2019
Carmon (Butch) Lewis Hutton passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Bruneau, Idaho. He was born January 24, 1939, in Custer County, Oklahoma to Clyde and Oma Hutton. Later the family moved to Nampa, where he graduated from Nampa High School in 1957. On July 19, 1958, he married Caren Haumann atop Lizard Butte, in Marsing, Idaho. They were blessed with 4 sons and 1 daughter and enjoyed 60 years of life together.
Butch worked in Nampa with his brother Charley at a service station and did many mechanic jobs. In 1963, he and his sister-in-law purchased 40 acres and the family moved to Star. It was during this time that he attended Star Christian Church and was baptized along with his wife April 10, 1966. In 1975, he purchased farmland in Bruneau, and moved his family there. During their life in Bruneau, they started Bruneau Christian Church and services were held every Sunday in their living room.
Butch enjoyed restoring old cars, watching the grandkids, hosting picnics and dinners on holidays, and trips to town. Recently he spent much of his time caring for plants in his sunroom/greenhouse and outdoor raised beds. This year he celebrated his 80th birthday with many family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Caren, his sister Jani Reams, his daughter Char Black (Tony), sons Clint Hutton (Lisa), Craig Hutton, Chris Hutton (Tina), Charley/Popper Hutton (Holly), and adopted son Joey Hutton (Lorraine), 11 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, daughter-in-law Kathy, and 3 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel and burial will follow at the Bruneau Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now