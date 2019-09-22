|
|
Carol Ann Green (Dickinson)
1949-2019
Carol Ann Green (Dickinson) passed away on September 14th, 2019 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was born on June 8th, 1949 in Lewiston, Idaho to Kenneth and Agnes (Cole) Dickinson. Agnes died shortly after childbirth and Carol was raised by her father and step-mother, Diane. She grew up in Lewiston, graduated from Lewis-Clark State College, married her husband Steve Green, and moved to Boise, Idaho to start her career and raise her family.
Carol spent her career working in public service, and worked at both Boise Public Library as a reference librarian and at Idaho Legislative Services in the state capital as the librarian, and then as the editor. After retiring, Carol and Steve moved to Coeur d'Alene to be closer to their kids and grandkids.
What made Carol so special was the way she made people feel when she was around. An introvert by nature, she somehow managed to build a huge web of people who loved and cared about her because she loved and cared about them. She was a surrogate mom to her kids' friends, and especially her daughter in law and son in law. She was the one you wanted in your corner, and the first person you wanted to call to share your good news or to cry with when you had a bad day. She always made you feel like you mattered. She would also edit and re-edit this obituary with her green pen, because that is just what she did. Carol showed us all what it meant to be a strong woman, amazing mother, incredible grandma, a great friend, and an all around wonderful human being. Simply said, she was the best.
She is survived by her best friend and husband of 48 years, Steve Green, her son Travis, daughter in law Torri and their daughters Hadley (13) and Amelia (7), her daughter Trina Scott, her husband Ryan and their daughters Grier (9) and Finley (5), her brother Rick (Carri) and his family, her brother Jim (Tammy), her step-mother Diane, and her six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. A potluck celebration of life will be held October 19th at noon at Steve and Carol's cabin, 64 Schimdt Mill Road, Weippe with the family providing the meat. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Friends of the Weippe Library (PO Box 435, Weippe, 83553). More important than flowers and money, go out of your way to do something kind for someone else in Carol's honor, because making others feel cared for and loved was what she cared about the most.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019