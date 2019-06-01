|
|
Carol Ann O'Neil
May 14, 2019
Our lovely mother, Carol Ann O'Neil (Kasallis) (80) of Boise, Idaho passed away on May 14, 2019. Originally from Chicago, IL, she is survived by three of her four children (Daniel, Theresa, Catherine), eight grandchildren, and preceded in heaven by her son, James. Formerly, mom worked as a Quality Control Engineer for a multi-national construction company. In retirement, she enjoyed her passions for quilting, puzzles, reading, pampering her family, and fellowship with her friends of faith at Calvary Chapel, Eagle, ID. We love you, miss you, and may you rest in eternal peace.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 1, 2019