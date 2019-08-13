|
|
Carol Joan King Drake
1935 ~ 2019
Carol Joan King Drake, 83, a lifelong resident of Idaho, passed away of causes incident to age on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born in Terreton, Idaho, on August 31, 1935, the oldest of 4 children born to Jacob and Sylvia King. In November of 1956, she married N. Jay Drake. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. She and Jay had 3 sons - Bick, Kelly and Todd. They moved from Pocatello in the early 1960s and spent the rest of their years in Boise.
Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent many years working with the young women of the church. She was greatly loved in this capacity and kept in contact with many of these young women over the past decades. Carol retired from the Bon Marche in Boise, where she worked for more than 30 years as a sales associate.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jay, her parents and her brother Rod. She is survived by her three sons: Bick (Linda), Michigan; Kelly (Kelly), Idaho; Todd (Nathalie), Tennessee; sister Mary, Florida; brother David (Charlene), Idaho; sister-in-law Charlotte, Washington; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hill Road Chapel (2600 West Hill Road, Boise). Viewing 9:00am, services 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 13, 2019