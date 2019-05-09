Carol Going Williams

Carol Going Williams was born December 10, 1931, in Moreland, Idaho to Claude and Ella Going. Carol died of natural causes May 5, 2019, in Boise, Idaho with her loving husband by her side.

Carol was raised in Moreland, Idaho and attended Snake River High School. She married Peter J. Williams in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 22, 1950. She lived and raised her family throughout Idaho living in Blackfoot, Burley, and since 1970, Boise.

Carol was an active member of her faith and served in various Church positions including matron of the Boise Idaho LDS Temple. All who associated and served with her recognized her sweet and caring spirit.

She is survived by her husband Peter J. Williams; her 5 sons and daughters- in- law: Brad (Carolyn), J. Kurt (Tammi), Bruce (Suzie), Mark (Jill), and Todd (Echo). She has 23 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, in the Goddard Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8620 W. Goddard Rd., Boise, ID. A viewing will be held at the same church on Sunday, May 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. and also on Monday from 10 to10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.

In lieu of flowers the family asks you donate to Multiple System Atrophy at Move Over MSA, 12847 Silverbrook Ct. Boise, Idaho 83713. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary