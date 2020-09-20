Carol Margaret Purdy
Carol Margaret Purdy died peacefully at a local hospital on September 15, 2020 at 97 years old surrounded by family.
Carol Purdy was born July 30th, 1923 at the old Taylor home on Beacon Light Road, Eagle to Floyd M. and Mary (Taylor) Smith. She graduated from Eagle High School on Eagle Road – the first class to graduate from that school in 1941 – a class of twenty-three.
Carol married Clarence Frank (Bitz) Purdy on April 8, 1941 at Idaho City, Idaho and they celebrated fifty-two years of marriage.
She lived in ten different houses in what was called the Pleasant View neighborhood northwest of Eagle. Bitz and Carol raised their three sons on the family farm at 5926 Floating Feather Road. They enjoyed travel and went south to Quartzsite and Yuma, Arizona several years. And visited Mexico, British Columbia, Yukon and Alaska and while there flew to Barrow on the Artic Ocean.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Olevia Smith Mallard and her husband, C.F. (Bitz) Purdy, September 2, 1993.
Survivors include her 3 sons and their wives; Terry and Melinda Cumming, Curtis and Carol Purdy, Dana and Viki Purdy and special grandchildren; Michelle, Kevin, Brian, Rhiannon, Holly, and Marla. Great grandchildren; Michael, Alex (born on her 75th birthday), Grace, Emily, Brooke, Hannah and Kasey. Great-great grandchild; Madeline.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Dry Creek Cemetery. Due to COVID regulations, please consider wearing a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, make a charitable contribution to your favorite charity
in Carol's name.