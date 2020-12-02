Carol Nasman
October 10, 1946 - December 27, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Carol Ann Nasman (Wheeler), 74, of Boise passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at Ashley Manor Care Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Carol was born October 10, 1946 in Rigby, Idaho to Thayne and Arzella Wheeler. Carol grew up with her 7 siblings in Idaho Falls, ID and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1964.
Carol spent most of her adult life in Boise, ID. She married Eddie J. Nasman on September 30, 1978. Their combined family included Carol's daughter from a previous marriage, and Eddie's four children. Carol and Eddie went on to have three more children.
Carol had a servant's heart and especially cherished her time as Relief Society President in her ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband Eddie J. Nasman; her parents Thayne and Arzella Wheeler; her brother Robert Wheeler; and her sisters Tamera Clapp and Kelley Nevels. Carol is survived by her children: Jon, Loree, Lacy (Alan), Jim (Kathy), Mike (Cheree), Josh, Jessica (Billy), and Ben (Megan); 28 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; her sisters Shelley (Clint) and Chrys (Ken); and brothers Jesse (Chris) and Scot (Niki); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 10am Saturday, December 5 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. Interment will follow the services at Cloverdale Memorial Park, Boise. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at zeyerfuneralchapel.com