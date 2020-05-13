Carol Thorsness Greenup
1951~2020
On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Heaven gained the faithful soul of Carol Marie Greenup. Carol was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, the daughter of Betty and Lowell Thorsness, and sister of Marilyn, Trudy, and Jim. She was baptized and confirmed her faith in God at Central Lutheran Church in Anchorage.
Carol and Richard met at Pacific Lutheran University in Washington, and the two married in 1975. They lived in Boise, ID for 43 years, where they raised two daughters, Sara and Anna. Carol worked as a bookkeeper in her earlier years. Carol volunteered her time at the schools of her children, her church, and at City Light. She loved singing church hymns and playing handbells in the choir. Carol could always be found with a book in her hand.
Carol will be remembered for her love for the Lord, her giving spirit, and the love she had for her family. Carol also loved being a grandmother and was so proud of her grandsons. Both of her grandsons fondly remember all the snuggles she gave them.
Carol is survived by her husband Richard, daughter Anna Greenup Crane (Alex Crane), grandsons Peyton and Silas, and sisters Marilyn Howe of Vancouver, Washington, and Trudy Lund of Bellingham, Washington. Carol joins many family members in Heaven including her daughter Sara, brother Jim Thorsness and parents Lowell and Betty Thorsness.
Memorial Services will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Friday, May 15, 2020 8:00 pm. All are welcome to attend, but asked to stay in their vehicles. You may also tune in to the webcast. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory can be sent to City Light Home for Women and Children (https://boiserm.org/hp-give/) or Bible Study Fellowship International (bsfinternational.org for class: Boise-Eagle, ID DW #1440) or King of Glory Lutheran Church in Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 13, 2020.