Carole Ann Truzzolino Kolman

9-23-1936 to 3-9-2019

Carole Ann Truzzolino Kolman, graced this world for 82 years, then passed into the presence of our Lord Jesus on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born in Butte, Montana on September 23, l936 to parents John and Mary Truzzolino, also from Butte. Carole stood by her faith in the power of God. Remembered for her wisdom and joy, she is survived by: Son Robert and wife Frances Kolman of Longmont, Colorado, her grandson David Kolman and Son Ken and wife Robbie Kolman of Boise, Idaho. Carole is also survived by sister Betty Wood, of Mission Viejo, California, Betty's husband Don, and their children David, Sharon, Sandra and Carole. Carole's brother Jack, of Butte, Montana preceded Carole into heaven. His wife Kathy, and their children Laura, John and Rick will miss this lovely lady. Carole's husband Stanley Kolman preceded her into heaven in 2008. From opposite sides of the tracks, they met during high school in Butte and were married for 50 years together in service to God and country. Stan served in the Air Force for 20 years. The Tambourine and The Trombone will live on together. Carole is cherished by friends who experienced her kindness for decades. Her prayers touched thousands. And for that, and so much more, we hear the whisper "Well done good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord!" Carole will be committed at the Veteran's Cemetery Friday, 29 Mar 2019 at 1:00 pm. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary