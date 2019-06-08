Carolyn Ruth Goodwin Bancroft

March 17, 1931 - June 5, 2019

Carolyn Bancroft, 88, of Meridian, Idaho, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at home of natural causes.

A celebration of life service will take place at The Cathedral of the Rockies Methodist Church, 717 N 11th St, Boise, Idaho 83702 on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Carolyn was born on March 17, 1931 in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Frank Goodwin and Aralene (Schnell) Goodwin. She grew up in Sweet, Idaho on the Goodwin Family ranch. She graduated from Emmett High School in Emmett, Idaho. She then attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, where she was an active member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Carolyn met Neil Bancroft on a blind date in Boise, after which he resolved to change her name to Bancroft. After spending a year working in Washington, D.C. for Idaho senator Henry Dworshak, Carolyn returned to Boise, where she and Neil were married on November 27, 1954.

After several career moves for Neil, the couple settled down and raised their family in Clifton and Matawan, NJ. Carolyn and Neil returned to live in Boise in 1987.

Carolyn's loving family, faith and friends meant so much to her. She enjoyed her PEO group, the Irish-American Club (Lunch Bunch), church activities at Cathedral of the Rockies and Light of the Cross. She loved her position as the longtime recording secretary of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival where she and Neil would be in the audience every summer season.

Survivors include her brother, Kenneth Goodwin of Emmett, ID; children, Wendy DeMatto (Rick) of Ankeny, IA, Tom Bancroft (Elsie) of Matawan, NJ, and Julia Burdge (Erik Nelson) of Boise, ID; grandchildren, Dan Hatt (Becca) of Columbus, OH, and Greg Hatt (Allie) of Porter, TX, Katie Wilcox of Kuna, ID, Beau Burdge of Boise, ID and Sam Burdge (Abby) of Nampa, ID. Carolyn was blessed to also have three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Thomas and Ariana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Bancroft and her parents, Frank and Aralene Goodwin.

Memorials are suggested to the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, PO Box 9365, Boise, ID 83707 or The Cathedral of the Rockies Methodist Church, 717 11th St., Boise ID 83702. Published in Idaho Statesman from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary