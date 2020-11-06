Carolyn Doss
The family of Carolyn Doss is announcing that her childhood horse, Star, came for her on October 29. They joyfully reunited and Carolyn slipped onto her back and they rode off with her childhood dogs in tow to her favorite places from which she will not return. Carolyn is reuniting with friends, family and beloved pets who are welcoming her home, sharing laughter, memories, songs and stories.
Carolyn was a champion horse rider, full-time sales manager, devoted wife to Bill, the love of her life of 25 years and mother to dozens of rescued and abandoned animals that would have had no life without her. Carolyn loved everything connected with animals and nature and always retained a childlike joy in the simplest of things in the world and her photographs are as inspiring as the woman herself. Carolyn is an irreplaceable soul on this earth who gave so much to so many and will be missed beyond words by the many lives she touched and the many who loved her dearly.
Memorial services will be held Saturday November 7th at 3PM at Alden Waggoner Chapel at 5400 Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho. 208-376-5400.
In true Carolyn style she would appreciate donations to the following no kill shelter in lieu of flowers. https://westvalleyhumanesociety.org/wvhs-donate/