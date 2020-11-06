1/1
Carolyn Doss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Doss
The family of Carolyn Doss is announcing that her childhood horse, Star, came for her on October 29. They joyfully reunited and Carolyn slipped onto her back and they rode off with her childhood dogs in tow to her favorite places from which she will not return. Carolyn is reuniting with friends, family and beloved pets who are welcoming her home, sharing laughter, memories, songs and stories.
Carolyn was a champion horse rider, full-time sales manager, devoted wife to Bill, the love of her life of 25 years and mother to dozens of rescued and abandoned animals that would have had no life without her. Carolyn loved everything connected with animals and nature and always retained a childlike joy in the simplest of things in the world and her photographs are as inspiring as the woman herself. Carolyn is an irreplaceable soul on this earth who gave so much to so many and will be missed beyond words by the many lives she touched and the many who loved her dearly.
Memorial services will be held Saturday November 7th at 3PM at Alden Waggoner Chapel at 5400 Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho. 208-376-5400.
In true Carolyn style she would appreciate donations to the following no kill shelter in lieu of flowers. https://westvalleyhumanesociety.org/wvhs-donate/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved