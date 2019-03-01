Home

Bella Vida Funeral Home
9661 West Chinden Blvd.
Boise, ID 83714-0598
(208) 321-9661
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Relief Society Room
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS church
5501 North Meridian Rd.
Meridian, ID
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
Wendell Idaho Cemetery
Carolyn Fickes Obituary
Carolyn Diane Fickes
Carolyn Diane Fickes passed away peacefully Monday February 25, 2019.
Heaven received and angel and she will truly be missed everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 2 nd at 11:00 am at the LDS church located at 5501 North Meridian Rd. Meridian Idaho. A short viewing will be held from 10:00 am to 10:45 in the Relief Society Room.
She will be laid to rest at 3:30 that afternoon at the Wendell Idaho Cemetery. Too view her obituary please visit Bella Vita Funeral Home
web site. www.bellavidafuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 1, 2019
