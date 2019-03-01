|
|
Carolyn Diane Fickes
Carolyn Diane Fickes passed away peacefully Monday February 25, 2019.
Heaven received and angel and she will truly be missed everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 2 nd at 11:00 am at the LDS church located at 5501 North Meridian Rd. Meridian Idaho. A short viewing will be held from 10:00 am to 10:45 in the Relief Society Room.
She will be laid to rest at 3:30 that afternoon at the Wendell Idaho Cemetery. Too view her obituary please visit Bella Vita Funeral Home
web site. www.bellavidafuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 1, 2019