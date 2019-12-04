|
Carolyn Quigley
Carolyn Jones Quigley passed away of pancreatic cancer in her residence in Eagle, Idaho on November 27, 2019. She was born in Malad, Idaho on Dec. 8, 1935 the first of three children born to Joseph and Elizabeth Jones. Carolyn attended school in Home Dale, Buhl and graduated from Twin Falls high school in 1954. She went to BYU for one year before joining the work force as a secretary. Carolyn met her future husband at an eighth grade graduation party and they became fast friends that served them well the rest of their lives. They walked through life hand-in-hand, through the laughter, through the tears, always there for each other. Norm went to the Air Force Academy and they got married the day Norm graduated, June 3, 1959. They had a long and happy career in the Air Force. Carolyn went to work in the Civil Service and worked as a secretary and office manager at many of the stations where Norm was assigned. After Norm retired from the Air Force, he went to work for Hughes Air Craft Company and they lived in Yorba Linda, California for 12 years.
In 1993 Carolyn and Norm retired from the work force and returned to their roots in Idaho. They built their dream home in Eagle, Idaho and took up gardening, cooking, fishing, traveling and enjoying their golden years until the Good Lord called for Carolyn. Carolyn had many friends. She was bright and beautiful and lit up a room or a conversation when she entered. She loved people and treated them with kindness and respect. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Carolyn said, "To everyone goodbye, God bless and I'll see you on the other side." Carolyn is survived by her husband, Norm; one brother, Wesley (Idaho Falls); three nephews, Ted (Eagle); Steve (Bliss), Tim (Castleford) and two nieces, Patty Hurley (Castleford); Kristie Lopez (Pocatello). Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Keith; two nephews, Tom and Ned. Carolyn requested that no viewing be held. Funeral services will be conducted at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019