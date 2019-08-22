|
Carolyn Rae Rosenberry
1944 - 2019
ROSENBERRY, Carolyn Rae, passed away on Sunday, August 18th 2019 at her home in Boise, ID after her life long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and related complications. She was 74 years old.
Born on November 7th, 1944 to Leonard & Zella Young in Denver, CO, she came into this world to make a difference and that is exactly what she did! She was the second born of six children and the other five were all brothers. At an early age she developed a strong motherly instinct as she helped her mom with the "boys" and this set her on a lifetime course of caring for others before herself. She also had a fiercely independent spirit that propelled her into the world just before finishing high school. However, years later she did obtain her G.E.D. as a way to encourage one of her brothers to get his.
On October 12th, 1963 in a little chapel in Reno, NV, Carolyn said "I do" to the man she would love deeply for the next 55+ years. As a wedding gift her new husband, David Rosenberry, was invited to an all expense paid trip for one to a small country in S.E. Asia named Viet Nam. They were even kind enough to schedule his departure date to basic training on her birthday.
Not only was she fiercely independent, she wasn't afraid of very much either. When David was waiting to get his permanent assignment orders, she took it upon herself to write an eleven page letter to President Johnson requesting that they be stationed at Fort Ord, CA. When a copy of that letter made it into the hands of David's commanding officer you can imagine the desk pounding, explicative laden tongue lashing that he received! Finally, the 1st lieutenant picked up the phone and asked to receive David's orders. You guessed it, Fort Ord, CA!
With David's commitment to the Army satisfied, they began to build a life in California where they both had family. It was during these very early years that Carolyn began to experience some serious joint pain. A cruel disease named Rheumatoid Arthritis had invaded her young body and she would battle with this affliction for the rest of her life. She did experience a brief season of remission after she gave birth to their only child, Travis, but it eventually returned. Many people would have given up under the adversity of the pain that she bore, but her fierce spirit didn't let her back down.
Given a wonderful job opportunity, David and Carolyn moved their little family to Boise, ID and it was there, in a one bedroom apartment in the winter of 1976, that she surrendered her life to Jesus Christ. She had always been taught that she had to be good and do good things to make God love her and allow her into His Heaven. That night she finally realized that no amount of good actions on her part could erase one bit of sin from her life and that her Heavenly Father already loved her so much that He sent His son to pay the price for her sin so that she could have a restored relationship with Him. She accepted Jesus' gift of salvation by His death and resurrection and surrendered to His good and perfect will. From that day forward Jesus worked through her to do more good in this world than she ever could have dreamed!
The family would like to thank some of the wonderful care givers who went above and beyond just practicing medicine to care for our beautiful Carolyn: Dr. Ben Powers, Dr. James Loveless, Dr. Barbara Quatrone, and Marlene Olsen, NPT. Thanks also to First Choice Home Health- Gwenn & Adrianne, St. Luke's Hospice- Amy, Daniella & Shelly. and the various staff members who cared for her at Aspen Rehabilitation during her visits there. You were all a very special blessing to us and we will be forever grateful.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her brothers Merlin and Larry. She is lovingly remembered and cherished by her husband, David, son, Travis, beautiful daughter-in-law, Melanie and her three precious grandaughters Katrina, Jessica, and Emily. She is also remembered by the countless children she shared Jesus with as she served for over 38 years in AWANA ministry and other children's ministries.
All who were touched by this amazing woman's life are invited to come and celebrate her going home on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church located at 911 S. Cole Rd. in Boise, ID. Lunch & memories to be shared directly after the service.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 22, 2019