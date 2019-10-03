|
|
Carrie Anne Pretti
1974 ~ 2019
Carrie Anne Pretti, age 45, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born June 5, 1974, in Boise, ID, to Cindy (Sellars) Mays and Mark Sparkman. In 1992, she graduated from Fontana HS in Fontana, CA, where she played women's basketball for the Fontana High Steelers. She moved back to Idaho in 1995, where she started her career with Albertsons at the corporate office in the electronic payments department. She married Dennis on May 24, 2003, in Boise. In 2008, when her daughter Danika was born, she retired and became a full-time stay-at-home mom. Carrie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing sports (volleyball and basketball), enjoying the great outdoors (boating, skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, and camping), socializing, laughing, smiling, and enjoying life to the fullest. She is survived by her husband Dennis; her daughter Danika; her mother Cindy (Marv); her father Mark; her brother Chris (Colleen) Sparkman; her sister Mitzi (Scott) Browning; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and dear friends. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Carrie are invited to her Celebration of Life and reception on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 1:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, to reminisce, share fun stories, and celebrate Carrie's Light. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends and family to donate to "The Idaho Food Bank Backpack Program" and/or "The Speedy Foundation."
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 3, 2019